Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Officer involved shooting in south St. Louis County

Suspect taken to hospital after south St. Louis County officer involved shooting

Posted 2:15 pm, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, March 19, 2019

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A suspect has been taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a St. Louis County Police officer. The shooting happened today near Butler Hill Road at Lemay Ferry Road. It is not clear why there was a shooting between the suspect and the officer.

Police say that the officer involved in the shooting does not have any injuries. The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom.

Google Map for coordinates 38.485454 by -90.348835.

