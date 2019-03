Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - March is National Noodle month and Tim Ezell talked with Jimmy Fiala, owner of The Crossing and Acero Ristorante about the wide variety of noodles and why some pasta work better with certain sauces.

Fiala travels to Italy every year to make sure his pasta dishes are very authentic. Both of his restaurants landed on Ian Froeb's Top 100 List of Best Restaurants

The Crossing Restaurant

7823 Forsyth

Clayton 6310