TKO: Dr. Chaifetz Sends Students to San Jose To Back Billikens

The college budget probably doesn't allow for a last minute flight to San Jose, California. Dr. Richard Chaifetz, the Billikens big time booster, understands and wants SLU students to be there when the Bills play in the NCAA Tournament. Chaifetz said he is willing to spend $50,000 of his own money to get some students out west. The deadline for students to register is 9am on Wednesday morning. A drawing will take place at 4:30pm with SLU President Dr. Pestello selecting 25 winners. It covers airfare, hotel, and tickets to the games Friday/Sunday. Full details at https://www.slu.edu/postseason/travel-lottery.php