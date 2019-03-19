“Under The Gun” reveals a look inside St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Children's Hospital is known worldwide for the top-notch care it gives to children. But did you know that St. Louis Children's Hospital has treated more gun injuries than any other children's hospital in the country?

The well-known journalist now author Stu Durando spent 5 years researching the hospital's work and spending time with the victims and their families. Through his experience, Durando has written the book titled " Under The Gun; A children's hospital on the front line of an American Crisis"

He joined FOX 2 in the Morning hoping to shed light on one hospital's involvement with gun injuries among children and the attempts to reduce the number.

For more information visit: www.underthegunstl.org