Watch full video replay of the police chase in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were chasing a stolen vehicle on the streets and highways of south St. Louis County. FOX 2 picked up the chase in Illinois. The SUV, stolen from a location in Maryland Heights, was spotted on Route 3, Tesson Ferry, and I-55. At one point the vehicle was traveling 115mph.

The suspects bailed out of the vehicle at Reavis Barracks and Union in south St. Louis County. They were running through yards of the neighborhood in that location and eventually gave up. They stopped running and were arrested by St. Louis County Police.

Officers can now be see seen canvassing the neighborhood to look for evidence. There is a heavy police presence at the vehicle the suspects ditched.