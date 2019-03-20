× Woman found stabbed to death in Affton; person of interest in custody

AFFTON, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to a homicide late Wednesday morning in Affton.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the incident took place before 10:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane.

Officers located a female victim. She’d been stabbed several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest, an adult male, was taken into custody.

The victim and person of interest knew one another, Granda said.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

