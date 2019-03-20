‘Breakthrough’ premiere recounts terrifying Lake St. Louis water rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, Mo. - A local teen's miraculous story of survival hits the big screen. Fox 2's Patrick Clark reports from the red carpet premiere of the movie "Breakthrough."

The film is based on the book “The Impossible,” which tells the incredible but true story of teenager John Smith, who fell through the ice in Wentzville on Martin Luther King Day 2015.

On Wednesday afternoon, John and his family met the first responders responsible for saving his life to proclaim Breakthrough Day in Lake St. Louis. That evening, the actors in "Breakthrough" met their real-life counterparts for the premiere event at Marcus Des Peres Theatre.

"Breakthrough" opens nationwide April 17.