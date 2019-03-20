× Brother charged after woman stabbed to death in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 54-year-old Arnold man in the stabbing death of his sister.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the incident took place before 10:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane.

Officers located the body of 61-year-old Karen Callis. She’d been stabbed several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators took Callis’ brother, Timoty Kuehn, into custody at the scene.

Police said Kuehn admitted to killing his sister to cash in on her insurance policy.

Kuehn was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond.

38.550608 -90.333172