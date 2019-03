× East St. Louis man charged with murder

EAST ST. LOUIS – The St. Clair States Attorney’s Office has charged 26-year-old Herman D. Taylor of East St. Louis with murder, arson, weapons possession and concealment of a death.

It’s alleged that on Monday, March 18th Taylor shot and killed Ricardo C. Jackson in the 800 block of 80th Street in East St. Louis.

Taylor is being held in the East St. Louis jail on a $1 million dollars bond.