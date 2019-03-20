× East St. Louis teen charged as adult in MetroLink fatal shooting

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old in the murder of an 18-year-old Alorton man.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened Monday just after 10:45 p.m. at the East St. Louis MetroLink station at the 5th and Missouri Loop.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses said the victim ran across the parking lot toward Broadway Avenue. The victim, identified as Lundy Blue, was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Fleshren said 17-year-old Catrell Dent came to the East St. Louis Police Department and wanted to speak to detectives about the shooting. Following an interview and evidence review, Dent was taken into custody.

Prosecutors charged Dent with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $1 million.

Dent is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center until he turns 18, at which point he’ll be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail, Fleshren said.