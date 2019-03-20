Find the best fishing hotspots with the St. Louis Urban Fishing Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fisheries Management biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation Kevin Meneau stopped by to give us the inside scoop on the fishing hotspots in St. Louis.

With more than 1,200 acres of fishable water in Missouri, St. Louis is a hidden gem for anglers.

The best way to get all the best fishing tips? Join the St. Louis Urban Fishing Program run by the Department of Conservation. Their events are free, but you must register beforehand to secure your spot.

St. Louis Urban Fishing Program Event

Friday March 22 at 7 p.m.

Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood

Free Admission

Register online at mdc.mo.gov