Help preserve Missouri nature and wildlife at the 11th annual Trash Bash

ST. LOUIS – Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation and Roland Biehl from the Metropolitan Sewer District join us to promote the 11 annual Trash Bash.

Litter can be detrimental to nature and wildlife according to Zarlenga. The Trash Bash is an annual litter clean-up event that will tackle the trash problem in several locations in the confluence area.

In past years, the event has helped to clean up more than 80 tons of trash in just one day.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Metropolitan Sewer District are two of the many sponsors of the event.

Volunteers will be provided with trash bags, a free bagel breakfast, and a free T-shirt.

Confluence Trash Bash

Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

Register at greenwaynetwork.org