× Lucky Olivette lottery ticket wins $1 million Mega Millions prize, was it yours?

OLIVETTE, Mo. – After the March 19 lottery drawing, The Missouri Lottery says a ticket from Olivette won the $1 million “Match 5” prize. The ticket matched all the white ball numbers—10, 42, 53, 67 and 68.

The Missouri Lottery is still looking for the new Mega Millions millionaire. The winning ticket was purchased at On The Run located at 9371 Olive Rd.

All Missouri Lottery players are advised to check their tickets closely to see if they are the lucky winner. The ticket holder should sign the back of their ticket immediately, and keep it in a safe place until they can present the ticket at one of the four Lottery offices. The offices are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City, and Springfield.

Draw Games winners have 180 days—until September 15—to collect their prize.

If you did not win this million, do not be discouraged yet. The next Mega Millions drawing on March 22 has an estimated jackpot of $50 million with a cash value of $30.2 million.