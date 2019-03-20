Man caught on camera in O’Fallon neighborhood shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video opening fire outside a business Monday night.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the shooting took place just after 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of W. Florissant Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

Police found the victim, a 38-year-old man, in the 4100 block of W. Florissant with gunshot wounds to his face. He was rushed to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

The victim told authorities he was walking north on Athlone toward W. Florissant when the suspect shot at him from behind.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.