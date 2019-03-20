Man found dead in southwestern Missouri home after standoff

GALENA, Mo. (AP) – A man suspected of shooting at southwestern Missouri deputies is dead after apparently shooting himself during a lengthy standoff.

KYTV reports that deputies responded to a domestic call at a Stone County home around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday and found a woman outside. As deputies were talking to her a man allegedly fired several shots at the deputies. The deputies weren’t hit but three bullets struck a patrol vehicle.

Deputies entered the home after a five-hour standoff and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office says the deputies never fired their weapons.

The man’s name has not been released.

Three deputies were being evaluated for injuries from a barbed-wire fence sustained as they took cover from the shots.
