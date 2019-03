Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $550 million.

According to reports, this is the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $335.8 million, before taxes.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338.