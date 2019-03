Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Journey back in time from the early days of The Chase Park Plaza this sring in a 90-minute historic hotel tour.

Over the past 97 years, The Chase has welcomed a variety of A-list celebrities and political VIPs, from Dean Martin, Bob Hope, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., Sophie Tucker, and Elvis Presley.

Tours take place on select Saturdays, from 10:30am to noon.

