ST. LOUIS – Dr. Michael Lim from SLUCare and SSM Health joins us to discuss the benefits of wearing an Apple Watch to detect heart conditions.

Apple funded the study last November, and the results showed that the watch can detect signs of heart disease. It is especially good at detecting abnormal heart beats.

For more information on what to do if your watch does detect a heart condition visit ssmhealth.com.