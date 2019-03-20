The hottest tech gadgets in the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winner of the 2013 James Beard Award Jennifer Jasinski joins us from Denver to tell us about the latest technology in the kitchen.

Jasinski is working with the National Cattleman's Beef Association to promote Chuck Knows Beef. The Google-run artificial intelligence program can help shoppers choose the right beef for their recipe.

AI is increasingly popular in the kitchen with 42 percent of Americans turning to their smart speakers for recipes and cooking assistance. Jasinski also explains some new gadgets—sous vide, pressure cookers, air fryers—that are becoming popular nationwide.

For more information about Chuck Knows Beef visit chuckknowsbeef.com or beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

www.jenniferjasinski.com