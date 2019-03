Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO- You don`t have to be a frog or toad expert to be a FrogWatch USA volunteer. Tim Ezell is hopped to the head of the class learned the calls of local frogs and toads.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the Saint Louis Zoo to offer FrogWatch USA training. The training will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, March 29 at the Broemmelsiek Park Visitors Center near Defiance.

For more information click here: or call 314-646-4551.