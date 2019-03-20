Wear blue to support World Water Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Friday is the United Nations World Water Day, and the St. Louis Aquarium is doing their part to raise awareness for the people in the world who do not have access to clean drinking water. The executive director of the aquarium Peta Wittig joins us to discuss how we can help support the cause.

Wittig encourages everyone to wear blue on Friday to show their support. You can also post pictures on social media in your blue outfits with the hashtag #blueforwaterstl to help spread awareness.

If you are looking to get a little more involved, you can consider ditching plastic straws and other unnecessary daily plastic. Plastic is one of the top water pollutants.

The new St. Louis Aquarium is still under construction in Union Station. It is projected to open in winter 2019.

For more information visit stlouisaquarium.com or facebook.com/aquariumstl.