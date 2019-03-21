$625M jackpot at stake in upcoming Powerball drawing

Fortunately, there's time to prepare yourself for this historic windfall. After both the major lotteries rolled over, the kitties now stand at $1.6 b-b-b-billion, with a B, for Mega Millions and $620 million for Powerball. New numbers will be drawn Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $625 million.

The jackpot on Saturday would be the seventh-largest in U.S. history, with an estimated lump sum payout of $380.6 million before taxes.

The odds of winning are extremely long, at 1 in 292.2 million, but they do get beaten.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country’s largest jackpot _ a $1.586 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot _ the nation’s second-largest lottery prize ever.

