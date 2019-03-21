× Alorton teen missing since Monday

ALORTON, Ill. – Alorton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old Alorton who’s been missing for three days.

According to Alorton Police Chief David Clark, Karmen Pitts was last seen March 18. She was living in the Greystone Apartments with her mother.

Pitts was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a flower print, black pants with a flower print, and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on Pitts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Alorton Police Department at 618-271-4591, CenCom West at 618-825-2681, or the nearest law enforcement agency.