Ballwin police say housekeeper stole thousands from client

Posted 10:48 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, March 21, 2019

BALLWIN, Mo. - Police said a woman who offers home cleaning services has been arrested for theft.

FOX 2/KPLR 11 is not naming the suspect until charges are officially filed but Ballwin police confirm they have put in a request for felony theft charges.

Police said the suspect stole credit cards, gift cards, and cash. They said she took the cards and went on a shopping spree at stores across Ballwin, St. Louis County, and Manchester.

Ballwin police said the suspect spent more than $4,000 alone in Ballwin. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage using the stolen credit cards at a Target, Walmart, several Kohls stores, and other businesses.

Investigators told FOX 2/KPLR 11 there could be other victims out there. If you think you could have been a victim, Ballwin police are asking you to pick up the phone and give them a call.

