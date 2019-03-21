× Barbashev’s Hat Trick leads Blues to 5-2 Win over Detroit

The second straight hat trick in successive games helped the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. On Tuesday, Jaden Schwartz scored three goals for the hat trick in a Blues 7-2 win over Edmonton. Thursday night, it was Ivan Barbashev scoring the three goal hat trick in the Note’s win over the Red Wings. With Barbashev’s parents and brother in the crowd, it was quite a night for the young Russian hockey player. Barbashev scored two goals in the second period to build the Blues lead to 3-1. Oskar Sundqvist opened the scoring for the Blues with a first period goal to tie the game, 1-1. After Barbashev’s two goals in the second, Pat Maroon scored to give St. Louis a 4-2 lead. The goal marked four straight games with a score for Maroon, a new career high for him. Barbashev completed his hat trick with an empty net goal, making it 5-2 Blues. It’s Barbashev’s first career hat trick in the NHL. For the Blues it’s their first back to back games with a hat trick since Brett Hull had two consecutive three goal games back in 1990.

Here's Ivan Barbashev after the victory tonight commenting on his three goal performance and having his family there to see it.