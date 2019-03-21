BBB receives over 500 complaints in 2018 about landscapers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you thinking about getting your yard into shape this spring? Beware if you plan to hire someone to do the work. The Better Business Bureau received more than 500 complaints last year from dissatisfied homeowners.

"Although a lawn care and landscaping specialist may have an impressive green thumb, that talent may not translate into professionalism for some," said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. "Consumers can narrow the field and choose a lawn care and landscaping service that fits their needs and budget by consulting BBB Business Profiles."

According to the American Society of Landscaping Architects, a well-maintained lawn and landscaping plan may add as much as 20% to a home`s property value. Before engaging a landscaping-related service, consumers may want to consider the following tips.

More information: bbb.org.

Assistance also is available by calling 888-996-3887.