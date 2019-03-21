Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says Dakota Hudson will break camp as St. Louis’ fifth starter

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 30: Dakota Hudson #43 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on August 30, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

JUPITER, Fla.  _ Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says Dakota Hudson will break camp as St. Louis’ fifth starter.

Hudson earned pitcher of the year honors for the Cardinals farm system and in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League last season. He emerged as the winner Thursday from a six-way battle for the final rotation spot this spring.

In the end, Hudson beat out John Gant, who will be sent to the bullpen for opening day.

The 24-year-old Hudson was 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA in the majors last season, making all 26 of his appearances in relief. He had a 1.72 ERA in 15 2/3 innings in this spring.

Pitchers Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon were sent to minor league camp. They will start for Class AAA Memphis.

By CHUCK KING
Associated Press

