Employee keeps calm during holdup at Metro PCS store

ST. LOUIS - An employee at a mobile phone store says he made a point to remain calm as an armed robber stormed his north St. Louis business.

“Give the person what they want because your life is not replaceable,” Metro PCS manager Murphy Benard said.

Benard and another employee were helping customers at the store on Natural Bridge Boulevard shortly before closing time March 15. Benard said a man holding a pistol entered the store and ordered them to the ground.

“Open up the registers and get face down, basically,” he said.

Benard said the man was in the store for several minutes before he made off with more than $500 in cash. A tracking device placed inside the cash helped detectives recover the money near Natural Bridge.

Jazzon Jackson, a colleague, was not at the store when the robbery happened. He said he was relieved to hear his colleagues were ok.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt. That’s the main thing,” he said.

St. Louis police described the suspect as an African-American man with a dark complexion and medium build, wearing a dark coat, blue jeans, athletic shoes, sunglasses, and a red stocking cap.

Anyone with information should contact police. The investigation is ongoing.