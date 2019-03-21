Illinois State trooper struck, while responding to crash on I-55

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - An Illinois State Trooper is in the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a passing motorist on Interstate 55.

The trooper was investigating an accident on I-55 at I-255 Wednesday night. The trooper was standing outside of his vehicle when a passing motorist hit him just before 11:00 p.m.

Police have not released how many vehicles were involved in the initial crash investigation.

According to State Trooper Josh Komando, he was airlifted by helicopter to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries.

Crews are working to remove a jack-knifed tractor trailer at the scene. It is unclear at this time whether it may have contributed to the accident.

Trooper Komando says at least 14 troopers have been hit this year in Illinois while working accidents.

