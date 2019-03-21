Local investigators discuss questioning prolific serial killer for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Would you know if you were in the presence of a killer? When it comes to Samuel Little, the answer is probably not.

“He spent most of his life interacting with people that had no idea that he was possibly doing the things that he is now admitting to,” said Illinois State Police Special Agent Travis Irwin.

For decades, Little committed crimes across the United States. But until 2014 he’d never convicted of his most vicious vice: murder. Recently, he’s confessed to killing 93 women across the country between 1970 and 2005, some in the St. Louis area.

Illinois State Police Lieutenant Calvin Brown is overseeing some of the local cold case investigations involving Little.

“Right now, it seems that the cases that we are researching appear to all be in the Madison County, Illinois area,” Brown said.

Last fall, ISP sent Sergeant Elbert Jennings and Special Agent Irwin to Texas to interview Little.

“It's a lot of weight on you going in knowing that you're going to be talking to this individual. In order to keep on track, we try to stay with one particular setting before we go to a different one,” said ISP Sergeant Elbert Jennings. “So, when I say setting, I mean one scene or one case before we go to the next one.”

Irwin added: “We tried to clarify certain details and tried to find more specifics. Things that we could come back and could corroborate with the evidence that we have in the case files. He didn't do anything that you would see somebody that almost fight back. He was actively trying to make us understand some of those details – to clarify things.”

One of the cases they asked Little about was the 1977 murder of Mary Ann Jenkins. Last month, Fox 2 interviewed Jenkins’ son about the potential break in the case.

“We want answers and we’re possibly going to get answers now. Somebody’s going to pay ... finally for what happened to her,” said Jamar Jenkins.

With the information gathered during their interview, investigators hope they can one day provide justice that until now seemed lost.

“We’re not going to rush anything. We’re going to do our due diligence and do the best investigation we can to provide the best outcome and product we can for those families that have lost loved ones,” Lt. Brown said.

The FBI said it’s confirmed half of the 93 murders to which Little has confessed. In addition to the Illinois State Police, Fox 2 confirmed other local law enforcement agencies have been contacted by the FBI regarding Little's potential connection to unsolved murders.