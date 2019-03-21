Loop Trolley profits much lower than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Loop Trolley isn’t making as much money as previously hoped.  Officials say it’s only generating about a quarter of the needed fare revenue.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports that in four months of operation the streetcar system sold about 4,300 tickets. That amounts to just over $8,000.

In 2016 officials said the trolley would need to make about $8,300 per month.  They hope better weather and a full seven-day schedule will help increase ridership.

