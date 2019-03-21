× Man rescued from Howell Island after boat engine goes out

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A man was briefly stuck on an island along the Missouri River and had to be rescued Thursday night.

According to the Monarch Fire Protection District, a man called for help after the engine on his rubbed boat failed. He managed to paddle to the Howell Island Conservation Area but needed help to get back to shore.

Rescuers retrieved the man and his boat and successfully brought him back to the boat launch.