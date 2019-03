× Man shot in downtown St. Louis blocks away from Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the back in downtown St. Louis late Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place just before 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue, blocks away from the Enterprise Center. The Blues played the Red Wings at the arena Thursday night.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.