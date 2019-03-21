× Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to TV after misconduct investigation

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson is returning to television following accusations of inappropriate behavior, which he denied.

Fox and Nat Geo announced in a statement that they have concluded their investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct that were first published in November by Patheos, a religion and spirituality website.

“The investigation is complete, and we are moving forward with both StarTalk and Cosmos,” Fox and Nat Geo said in a joint statement. “StarTalk will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for Cosmos. There will be no further comment.”

No details of the investigation were released by the networks.

“StarTalk” had been off the air since November and the network along with Fox will also air a new show, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds.”

According to the Patheos article, Tyson, who is the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History, had been accused by one woman who alleged that Tyson drugged and raped her in 1984 — which he denied.

Tyson said they had briefly dated in graduate school “but the chemistry wasn’t there.”

Two other women accused him of making inappropriate advances and sexual harassment, dating as far back as 1984. In a lengthy Facebook post in December, he either denied or gave a different version of the women’s accounts and asked for an independent investigation to be conducted.

“Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage,” he wrote at the time. “Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as loving husband and as a public servant — a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from those who continue to respect and value me and my work.”