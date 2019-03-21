Search for bank robber prompts warning to stay indoors in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police are asking the public to stay indoors while they search for a bank robber. The O’Fallon Police Department says in a Facebook post that Dardenne Elementary is also on lockdown. They have multiple officers at the school.

The robbery happened at around 11:30am at the Reliance Bank in the 2600 block of Highway K. Police are searching for a suspect describes as: white male, 5’8 wearing blue jeans, gray hoodie and wearing blue sunglasses. They are asking residents in the area to stay inside and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

