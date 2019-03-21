× Report: Cardinals finalizing extension with Paul Goldschmidt

JUPITER, FL – The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly agreed to an extension with first basemen Paul Goldschmidt for five years at $130 million. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports that the deal is to be finalized by Saturday, pending a physical.

Goldschmidt, 31, is entering the final year of the six-year, $44 million contract he signed with the D-backs and would have become a free agent after the 2019 season. The Cardinals traded for him in December in exchange for Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly, and Andy Young.

To be finalized by Saturday, pending physical. Added to this year, when Goldschmidt will make $15.5 million. #cardinals https://t.co/Vc8id8aLc0 — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 21, 2019