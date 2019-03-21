Report: Cardinals finalizing extension with Paul Goldschmidt
JUPITER, FL – The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly agreed to an extension with first basemen Paul Goldschmidt for five years at $130 million. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports that the deal is to be finalized by Saturday, pending a physical.
Goldschmidt, 31, is entering the final year of the six-year, $44 million contract he signed with the D-backs and would have become a free agent after the 2019 season. The Cardinals traded for him in December in exchange for Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly, and Andy Young.