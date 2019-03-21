St. Louis-area Army reservists killed in Kuwait, to be laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Family members of the two army reservist killed in the line-of-duty in Kuwait will lay their loved ones to rest Thursday morning.

The funeral service for Specialist Johnson will be held Thursday morning at 11 at Kutis South County Chapel on Lemay Ferry Road. Specialist Johnson will be buried with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The 20-year-old is remembered as being a loving son, funny, caring and kind. His family says Jackson had been in the process of becoming a sergeant and was enthusiastic about his time in the military.

Sergeant Holli Bolinski will be laid to rest in Pinckneyville, Illinois. The second visitation will be held for her from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville. The 37-year-old mother is remembered as being a loving mother of five and a dedicated soldier.

Both of their bodies were returned home to a slew of family, service men and woman, governors and those wanting to pay their respects. Missouri’s governor Mike Parson has ordered American and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide to be flown at half-staff Thursday, to honor both Specialists killed in the line-of-duty.