St. Louis property values rise again, assessors warn taxes will likely follow

Posted 10:17 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, March 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is bitter-sweet news for St. Louis County homeowners.

Early estimates from the assessor’s office say that property values are up 15 percent.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, home values rose in every school district in the county. This marks an improvement from 2017 when many areas in north St. Louis County did not see a value increase.

The downside to rising home values is rising property taxes. However, thanks to the Hancock Amendment there is a limit on how much that bill can increase.

Residential property owners in St. Louis County can expect a change of assessment notice in the mail by mid-May. St. Louis property owners can check their projected values online.

