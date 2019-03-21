St. Louis Sound Project to host 5 night music festival and book signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis has a rich music history and is home of some award-winning musicians and singers like Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, Miles Davis, and Josephine Baker.

Co-authors Steve Pick and Amanda Doyle of "St. Louis Sound an Illustrated Timeline" covers all the tributaries of the great St. Louis music in one place; classical, jazz, blues, r&b, rock’n’roll, country, hip hop, and more.

They joined FOX 2 to discuss their new music festival spotlighting St. Louis' distinctive music traditions with St. Louis acts covering five genres across five of the most important local venues.

For more information and to purchase book visit: www.stlandsoundproject.com

5 Concert Series/ Book Signing

The Grandel, The Duckroom

Bb'S Jazz Blues & Soups

Off-Broadway

The Ready Room

March 23, 26,28, 29 30

Doors open at 7PM