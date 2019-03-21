Tim’s Travels: Annual Bark in the Park set for May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The largest festival in the Midwest celebrating our canine friends is quickly approaching and Tim Ezell is making sure he is ready for the run.

Bark in the Park is fun for the whole family.

It will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 8 a.m until 1 p.m in Forest Park. Bark in the Park will include a 5k race and a 1-mile walk for the animals, prizes, and an animal cruelty simulation rescue for children to experience animal rescue education.

All proceeds from Bark in the Park benefit The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Fund.

For more information or to register visit: hsmo.org/bark

FOX2 is a proud sponsor