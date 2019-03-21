× Woman found dead near entrance to Jefferson Barracks

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death near Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Police were called at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to south St. Louis County and found a woman dead on the ground near Jefferson Barracks Road. She was later identified as 24-year-old Lisa Bell.

No additional details have been released about Bell’s cause of death but police say they are not looking for any suspects.