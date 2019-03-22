Bringing the experience of MS to life through art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Neurologist Dr. Daniel Bandari and multiple sclerosis patient Lydia Emily Archibald join us to promote the MSOMM initiative.

Archibald is an artist and the creative director of the initiative. She was diagnosed with MS in 2014, and since then she has been creating unique works of art to bring the MS experience to life for individuals and caregivers.

Archibald's work has been featured at gallery shows in Milan, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

For more information about MS visit mscenterofcalifornia.com. To view Archibald's work visit lydiaemily.com.