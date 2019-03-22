Bringing the experience of MS to life through art

Posted 11:53 am, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, March 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Neurologist Dr. Daniel Bandari and multiple sclerosis patient Lydia Emily Archibald join us to promote the MSOMM initiative.

Archibald is an artist and the creative director of the initiative. She was diagnosed with MS in 2014, and since then she has been creating unique works of art to bring the MS experience to life for individuals and caregivers.

Archibald's work has been featured at gallery shows in Milan, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

For more information about MS visit mscenterofcalifornia.com. To view Archibald's work visit lydiaemily.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.