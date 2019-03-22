Celebrate National Puppy Day by adopting a new furry friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday March 23 is National Puppy Day, which means it is time to flood your social media feeds with pictures of your cute pups. It is also a day to consider adopting a furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri.

Adopting a puppy is a big decision. You should think about how much free time you have, how much extra money you have, how much extra space you have, and what kind of home environment you have. If you are worried about a puppy, you can always consider adopting an adult dog.

For more information about how you can adopt a furry friend visit hsmo.org.