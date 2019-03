× Endangered Person Advisory for 54-year-old man in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Tony Harvey, a 54-year-old African American man.

Harvey is 6’3” tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a green hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and brown boots.

The incident occurred at 1321 North Garden Drive in St. Louis, MO at 10:45 a.m. Friday. Harvey contacted authorities saying he had taken 40 pills and wanted to commit suicide. However, he physically alluded police and gave them multiple locations where he could be contacted. Harvey is on foot.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.