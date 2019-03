FRANKLIN COUNTY Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol says that four people have died as the result of an accident on Highway 47 at Forest View Drive near Union. The crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The two adults and the two children in the vehicle were killed in the crash. The circumstances surrounding the accident are not known at this time. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.