Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ at Kutis Funeral Home in South County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Kutis Funeral Home Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Lemay Ferry in South St. Louis County.

Firefighters on the scene were able to put out the blaze quickly.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where a large hole was burned into the roof of the funeral home.

We are told police have been called in to investigate the source of the fire.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

.@stlcountypd crime scene van just arrived on scene. As you can see Ameren is still here as well. Again, fire officials aren’t saying much as they say the investigation is turned over to police. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/OEdWotTaH1 — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) March 22, 2019

DEVELOPING: Firefighters on scene will only say right now that the investigation is being handled by police. We’ve reached out to @stlcountypd to gather more details. Stick with @FOX2now for the latest. https://t.co/1jvC8WUeC2 — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) March 22, 2019