Gov. Parson declares State of Emergency following severe flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. The action will allow state agencies to work directly with local authorities to respond to flooding that's caused widespread property damage.

The Missouri River swelled following heavy rains and snowmelt earlier this month. The flooding has damaged hundreds of homes in Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri, and has been blamed for at least three deaths. Authorities have rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri.

The flooding has also taken a heavy toll on agriculture, inundating tens of thousands of acres, threatening stockpiled grain and killing livestock.

Meanwhile, The Mississippi River at Grafton, Illinois is nearly 7ft. above flood stage Friday morning. It is expected to rise another foot and a half before cresting next Thursday.

City leaders say, Grafton is open for business and the rising river has not yet forced area businesses to close.