Judge rules Chicago suburb can't ban assault weapons

DEERFIELD, Ill. – A Lake County judge has ruled that the Chicago suburb of Deerfield can’t enact a ban on assault weapons.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Luis Berrones on Friday issued a permanent injunction blocking the village from enforcing the April 2018 ordinance . The Deerfield board had imposed the ban on weapons such as the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings. The ordinance allowed fines of up to $1,000 a day.

Gun-rights groups filed lawsuits against the ban, arguing Deerfield officials violated a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting such bans after 2013. On Friday plaintiff attorneys said they were grateful the court “recognized the ordinances were unenforceable.”

Village officials said they were reviewing the ruling and exploring options including an Illinois Appellate Court appeal.

