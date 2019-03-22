Local soldier recovering after surviving crash on deployment in Kuwait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One day after two local Army Reservists were laid to rest, a surviving member of a deadly crash they were involved in remains in the hospital.

According to officials, a civilian water truck plowed through a stop sign, hitting the SUV the soldiers were riding in while on a deployment in Kuwait. During the crash, Sergeant Holli Bolinksi and Specialist Jackson Johnson were killed.

The two were laid to rest Thursday.

The family of 35-year-old Sergeant Guy Penny, who survived the crash, spoke with FOX 2 about his recovery.

Sgt. Penny is at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland recovering from a traumatic brain injury, his family said. They said he remains more worried about the family members of his fellow soldiers than himself.

Family members said Penny has a long road to recovery ahead of him. They are working to fix up is Fenton home so when he returns to Missouri he will be comfortable. Family members have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to fix up the home.