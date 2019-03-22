× Make shopping even easier with Schnucks Rewards app

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Rewards app is making shopping even easier. The grocery store chain announced today that the app will now feature shopping lists and wellness guides to enhance the shopping experience.

The in-app shopping list will automatically rearrange the shoppers’ list to organize their products based on their Schnucks’ layout. The wellness guide will help shoppers to view the nutritional information for everything on their list.

Ted Schnuck, vice president of marketing, said “We heard our customers saying that they’re time-starved and also hungry for more health and wellness information.”

These new features are all part of the Schnucks Rewards program. Customers in the program earn 10 reward points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases at Schnucks. Points can add up to dollars off their grocery bill.

The Schnucks Rewards app is available in the App Store and Google Play.